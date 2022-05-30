Could Having a Robotic 'Sixth Finger' Make Life Easier? Researchers Are Working to Find Out

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:28 AM PDT, May 30, 2022

The strange-looking contraption will help researchers observe how our brains react to new or independent body parts.

Researchers in Japan have created a robotic "sixth finger," which they say could one day help make life easier. 

The strange-looking contraption will help researchers observe how our brains react to new or independent body parts. To do this, they put four sensors on the forearm to measure electric signals from muscles.

Then those signals are transferred to a motor that controls the robotic finger.

They then study how the brain changes.

Researchers observe if the brain will accept the extra appendage, and if it will it adapt a certain way.

Researchers also say the robot finger could make life easier for daily activities like carrying objects or typing on a computer.

 

As this technology improves, researchers say humans might one day design their bodies as they see fit. 

And it could transform what we consider to be a normal human body forever. 

