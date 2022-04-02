Pompeii Has a New Resident: A Robot Dog Keeping Trespassers Out While Learning More About the Ancient Ruins
SPOT the robodog struts through the ruins of Pompeii, keeping an eye out for trespassers. It’s also gathering data on the structural integrity of the site.
A four-legged contraption is now patrolling the ancient city of Pompeii. SPOT is the invention of the U.S.-based robotics firm Boston Dynamics.
The robodog struts through the ruins of Pompeii, keeping an eye out for trespassers. It’s also gathering data on the structural integrity of the site.
Pompeii and its sister city, Herculaneum, were destroyed in 79 CE – nearly 2,000 years ago – by a cataclysmic eruption of nearby Mount Vesuvius.
Because it happened so quickly, parts of the towns were sealed off by volcanic debris. That’s made them fertile sites for modern day historians of ancient Roman times.
It’s also made the ruins attractive to illegal relic hunters. That’s where SPOT comes in.
The robotic canine guard also has eyes in the air, thanks to a Leica drone.
Researchers hope these very new technologies will help them learn more about life in a very old place.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'Entertainment
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding ReceptionCrime
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: OfficialsHuman Interest
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film SetsEntertainment
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to LeaveEntertainment