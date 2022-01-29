Robots Will Serve Food and Beverages at the Beijing Winter Olympics for COVID Safety

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:04 AM PST, January 29, 2022

The future is here! The Winter Games will be hosted in Beijing, China, and the food services have been revamped for safety.

A fleet of robots has been unleashed to make the Olympics safer this year. 

The Winter Games will be hosted in Beijing, China, and the food services have been revamped to ensure social distancing and reduce the number of people working the event. 

Robots will be manning the canteen. Instead of serving food cafeteria-style, when orders a placed and the food is delivered, it will be from above with plates dropping down right at the table. 

Want a cocktail with lunch? Coming right up. Once you place your order, a robot mixes, shakes, and pours drinks in under 90 seconds. And a human barback is on hand to help with finishing touches that the robot isn’t able to do. 

Need delivery? No problem. A mini-fridge-looking bot will roll meals right to customers’ doors. Once it shows up, they punch in a code to retrieve the order.

And don’t forget dessert. An adorable machine presents anyone with a sweet tooth a soft-serve through the window of its own personal disco. 

After all, the Olympics are a celebration.

