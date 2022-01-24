The Winter Olympics are almost here. And to get ready for the games, China is showing off some of the extremely young talent the country has.

And by the looks of it, these toddlers are ready to claim the gold.

One girl, who is 11 months old, is known for wowing the crowd. She can barely walk, but she speeds down the slopes with ease. When she’s done, she gets a high-five from dad.

Another 2-year-old also showed how talented she was skiing, and got a high-five and thumbs-up from dad as she headed down the hill without falling once.

Also stealing the show is a 3-year-old who can slide in circles on her skis like some of the best athletes in the sport.

Talented snowboarding and skiing toddlers have emerged in various provinces as more Chinese people of all ages take on winter sports.

The Winter Olympics kick off on Friday, Feb. 4.

Related Stories