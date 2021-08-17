Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched by Trainer at the Olympics

Actress Kaley Cuoco is expressing anger over a viral video showing a coach punch a horse when the animal refused to perform at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I feel it's my duty here to comment on this disgrace,” Cuoco wrote on social media.

The horse, named Saint Boy, wouldn't perform jumps, bringing his rider to tears. That's when the coach, who represents Germany, was seen throwing a punch at the horse.

“The Big Bang Theory” star and avid equestrian called the move "classless" and "disgusting.”

“I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price,” Cuoco added.

Meanwhile, Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Suni Lee is officially a college freshman. The 18-year-old gold medal winner posed on campus at Auburn University in Alabama with a simple caption, “war eagle,” — the school’s battle cry.

Lee got right into the school spirit, heading to a pep rally soon after arriving.

