Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched by Trainer at the Olympics | Inside Edition

Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched by Trainer at the Olympics

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:01 AM PDT, August 17, 2021

The horse wouldn't perform jumps, bringing his rider to tears. That's when the coach, who represents Germany, was seen punching the animal. “I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price,” Cuoco said.

Actress Kaley Cuoco is expressing anger over a viral video showing a coach punch a horse when the animal refused to perform at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I feel it's my duty here to comment on this disgrace,” Cuoco wrote on social media.

The horse, named Saint Boy, wouldn't perform jumps, bringing his rider to tears. That's when the coach, who represents Germany, was seen throwing a punch at the horse.

“The Big Bang Theory” star and avid equestrian called the move "classless" and "disgusting.” 

“I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price,” Cuoco added.

Meanwhile, Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Suni Lee is officially a college freshman. The 18-year-old gold medal winner posed on campus at Auburn University in Alabama with a simple caption, “war eagle,” — the school’s battle cry.

Lee got right into the school spirit, heading to a pep rally soon after arriving. 

Related Stories

Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Surprises Mom With Brand New Food Truck
'It's the Craziest Feeling': Simone Biles Opens About Withdrawing From the Olympics Due to the 'Twisties'
Kaley Cuoco Reportedly Split from Ryan Sweeting After Painkiller Addiction: She 'Couldn't Fix Him'
Simone Biles Opens Up About Pressure of the OlympicsSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
1

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group

Inspirational
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
2

Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight

News
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
3

2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts

Animals
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
4

Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas

Human Interest
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
5

QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say

Crime