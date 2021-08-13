Tamyra Mensah-Stock became an overnight sensation when she won the Olympic gold medal in women's wrestling. In her celebration, she pledged to buy her mom, Shonda Wells, a new food truck.

Shonda has been barbecuing dinners in a barrel pit on wheels for years in the Houston area, and an upgrade was much needed.

“It’s pretty ugly, but it works,” Mensah-Stock said of the contraption.

“She’d be her own boss, and she’s never — never — been her own boss before. And that’s the American dream right? Be your own boss,” the Olympian continued.

Enter Cameron Davies, owner of the world’s largest manufacturer of fancy food trucks. He teamed up with KTRK-TV in Houston to surprise Tamyra and Shonda with a deluxe, high-end food truck worth $250,000.

“I’ve been wanting this for her for so long,” Mensah-Stock said.

The food truck will be decked out with a full kitchen on wheels, with everything a great cook could ask for.

“She deserves it. She’s my mom, and I love her,” Mensah-Stock said.

