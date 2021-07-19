US Olympian Tests Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed Monday that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 just days ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo, CNN reported.

At first the athlete was unidentified but then was later named by her trainer who told the Associated Press that Kara Eaker has been transferred from her hotel to quarantine.

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time,” the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement.

The latest confirmed case from inside the Olympic camp comes as officials have reported at least 12 new coronavirus cases connected with the Games since Sunday, according to CBS News.

CBS News says that while other athletes from around the world have tested positive for coronavirus, including members of the South African soccer team, since arriving in Japan.

U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff, 17, announced Sunday she tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics, ESPN reported.

"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,'' Gauff tweeted on Sunday. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.''

Gauff is the latest big American name to pull out of the games as NBA superstar Bradley Beal was set to represent the red, white, and blue for Team USA’s basketball squad pulled out last week after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, another NBA superstar, Chicago Bulls player Zach LaVine announced he will not fly with Team USA to Tokyo due to COVID-19 safety protocols as what the team said was "an abundance of caution." LaVine hopes to meet up with the team later in the week.

The U.S. Olympic team has been tested daily for the virus, according to CBS News.

No fans will be in attendance when the games open on Friday in Tokyo. Olympic officials claim that there is “zero” chance of the games being a super spreader event.

Tokyo, a city of almost 14 million faces its own surge of the virus and protests continue from locals for the games to not be played. Tokyo saw five consecutive days with more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases until they finally dipped again on Monday. The weekly average of new cases jumped more than 45% last week, CBS News reported.

The games were postponed from last summer due to the novel coronavirus outbreak around the world.

Related Stories