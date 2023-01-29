Winter and puzzle enthusiasts may enjoy a visit to the southern Polish resort town of Zakopane, where they will find the world’s largest snow maze.

The Snowlandia labyrinth covers 2,500-square-meters, and features several kilometers of icy paths.

Made from tens of thousands of ice blocks, its walls are two meters high, so they’re difficult to scale, or see over.

Depending on your sense of direction and problem-solving abilities, the maze could make for hours and hours of wintry "fun."

If you want to check it out, hurry up because there is no telling how long the maze is open.

People at Snowlandia say it will be open until it melts.

