Designers in Kashmir Build Massive Igloo Café Made Entirely Out of Snow
The igloo is 37-and-a-half feet tall with a diameter of 44-and-a-half feet. And it can host up to 40 people at once.
Anyone visiting this new café in India may want a warm drink to sustain them in the cold.
Snowglu is an igloo cafe made entirely out of snow at a ski resort in Kashmir.
It’s 37-and-a-half feet tall with a diameter of 44-and-a-half feet. It can host up to 40 people at once, and many have already come to marvel at the structure.
It reportedly took 25 people working around the clock for 64 days to construct it.
The café’s sophisticated interior design includes lower and upper-level seating, a wide staircase, and carved art in the walls.
The owner has already applied to get the structure recognized as the world’s largest igloo café by Guinness World Records.
It’s undoubtedly a unique wintery experience after a long day on the slopes.
