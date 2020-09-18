Countless Customers Flock to Texas Taco Truck After Owner's Daughter Tweets He Made Only $6 in 1 Day

A daughter’s tweet to help her dad’s taco truck business in Texas blew up, and now business is booming. Giselle Aviles took to Twitter after she found out her dad, Elias Aviles, only made $6 after his taco truck, Taqueria El Torito, was open for an entire day.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for small businesses to stay afloat, but Giselle knew she wanted to do something to help.

"I wouldn't normally do this, but my dad's taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today," Giselle Aviles, 21, wrote on Saturday. "If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!”

She also added the address to the business. Within hours, the tweet went viral. When the truck reopened after the tweet, business had completely turned around, as customers lined up after seeing Giselle’s plea online.

“There were so many people, and [my dad] was kind of shocked because he didn’t think there would be a turn around that quickly,” Giselle told ABC13.

She said it’s a great help to her family, and has put a smile on her dad’s face. Aviles opened the taco truck six years ago, but the pandemic has deeply affected business. His family members help him run the truck.

“It feels amazing because I was just trying to just help him,” Giselle said. “Just being able to do something that’s going to give him business right now, that’s going to get him known.”

