A fight that took place after the party led to the death of a 17-year-old, according to police.

A Connecticut couple has been arrested in connection to minors allegedly drinking at a party that ended with the death of a 17-year-old. 

Paul, 59, and Susanna Leifer, 51, were been arrested Thursday and charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol following an incident that occurred in their home last May that allegedly led to one of the partygoers fatally stabbing a 17-year-old, according to Shelton Police.

“The arrest stems from a party held at their home located at 5 Lazy Brook Drive in Shelton on 05/14/2022. Several high school students attended this party where alcohol was present,” said police.

Police said that during the party a fight broke out and it was dispersed. After the party was over, several of the teens at the party went to another home, where another fight began, said police.

A second fight included a 16-year-old, Raul Valle, fatally stabbing 17-year-old James McGrath, police said.

Valle was arrested on a murder charge and three counts of assault since he also wounded three in the fight, according to WTNH. He has remained on house arrest on a $2 million bond but is expected to be back in court in April, said the news site. Valle has not yet entered a plea.

Susanna has also been charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree after police say she ‘had interactions with some of the attendees.” They did not give details as to what her interactions included.

Both of the Leifers were released from custody on Thursday on a “Promise to Appear” at their next court date, which is scheduled for April 3, said police. A search of court records did not indicate a plea but all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

