Couple Drowns While Snorkeling on Babymoon Vacation in Hawaii

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:47 PM PDT, September 19, 2024

Some ocean experts have questioned the safety of a relatively new snorkel design.

A couple celebrating their babymoon on vacation in Hawaii drowned 150 feet off-shore while on a snorkeling excursion.

Sophia Tsaruk and her husband, Billy, were parents to a young son and were expecting a baby girl in December. The 26-year-old mother, who loved to sing and performed at her wedding, had planned to name her daughter Melody.

Sophia's sister-in-law, who was on the trip, says they were all wearing full-face snorkel masks. She also says she encountered a problem, saying she "could not breathe and felt like the mask was suffocating."

Unlike traditional two-piece equipment, the relatively new snorkel design covers the entire face and allows snorkelers to breathe out of their nose and mouth. Some ocean experts have questioned their safety. However, recent studies found the new design to be safe when made by a reputable manufacturer.

The deaths of the Washington couple are shedding light on the risks of snorkeling.

Snorkeling is the leading cause of tourist deaths in Hawaii. Most of the deaths occur in less than three feet of water.

Rusty Berry, CEO of Suba Schools of America, gave Inside Edition tips on how to be safe when snorkeling.

Berry advises against snorkeling alone. He also says that people can lose consciousness while snorkeling, even in shallow water.

"Shallow water blackout, one person comes up, they pass out, they're by themselves, nobody can help them, possibly getting caught in a current," Berry says.

Berry mentioned another potential problem.

"Biggest mistake is if people think they can just grab equipment and just go out there and do it on their own without having some type of professional training," Berry says.

Safety protocol is important.

"When you get in the water, you're gonna turn around and signal to the boat that you're okay," Berry says.

