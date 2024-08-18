'Fishing' has a different meaning for New Yorkers James Kane and Barbi Agostini. They're not trying to score the biggest cod or bass. They call themselves Magnet Fishermen and they don't use a typical fishing rod.

Barbi Agostini told CBS News, “We find a lot of construction equipment- rebar, tools, bits of screws, that’s probably the most common.”

They share their deep water adventures on their YouTube channel 'Let's Get Magnetic.'

“You take a strong earth magnet which you can find on Amazon, and you tie it to the end of a rope, and you literally throw it anywhere people can regularly fish, and you’ll be pulling out anything metallic,” James added.

Most of the time, they seem to be cleaning up the waterways. But recently, they found sunken treasure in New York when they pulled up a safe.

They say the money is being verified by the Treasury Department, but if it turns out to be real, it will be between $50,000 and $80,000.

It's these few-and-far-between finds that keep them coming back for more.

“It’s like a lottery ticket every time you throw the magnet in the water,” they said.