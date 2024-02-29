Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:44 PM PST, February 29, 2024

“It was the perfect day,” bride Sara Perry says.

One bride and groom rushed their “I-do's” in the delivery room because the bride was in labor.

Sara and Brandon Perry had originally planned a formal wedding, figuring they had time before the baby arrived. But, Sara’s water broke five weeks early. They rushed to the hospital and fast-tracked the ceremony.

Nurses at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Missouri draped a bed sheet around the bride. Hospital gauze served as her veil.

The ordained minister, wearing a sweatshirt and jeans, happened to be in the hospital because his wife was expecting.

Sara tells Inside Edition she was having contractions during the hospital ceremony.

Brandon struggled to put the ring on Sara’s finger. “Pregnancy swells the fingers,” he said in the video taken of the ceremony.

The happy couple, with their wedding gift, little Oliver, spoke with Inside Edition.

“It was the perfect day,” Sara says.

As a bonus, Oliver’s birthday is also their anniversary.

Related Stories

Girl Who Overcame Social Anxiety Disorder Wows the Crowd at Magic Show
How Sisters Both Born on Leap Day Celebrate Their Unique Birthday
Couple Has Roof Accidentally Replaced While They’re Out of Town 
Dad Delivers Baby Along Kansas HighwayNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime