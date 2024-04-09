Couple Killed in Double Murder-Suicide by Woman’s Former Father-in-Law During Custody Dispute

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:09 PM PDT, April 9, 2024

Dennis and his wife, Ashley Prince, were shot and killed inside Dennis’ law firm during a deposition about the custody of her two children. The accused shooter was the woman’s former father-in-law, who had terminal brain cancer.

A man acting as his son's lawyer in the son's contentious child custody battle opened fire on his former daughter-in-law and her current husband before turning the gun on himself in a grisly double-murder-suicide that was carried out at a Las Vegas law office, authorities said. 

Ashley Prince and her husband, prominent Las Vegas lawyer Dennis Prince, were shot and killed at Dennis' law firm during a deposition about the custody of Ashley's two children from a previous marriage by Ashley's former father-in-law, Joseph Houston, who was representing his son in the case, officials said. The legal battle was over Houston's own grandchildren. 

Houston then turned the gun on himself.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the office building in the wake of the shooting. “I went into the hallway to use the ladies' room and I was met with SWAT guys pointing guns in my direction,” one witness said.

Houston had stage-four brain cancer. He reportedly knew he was going to die and many suspect he wanted to take his former daughter-in-law and her new husband down with him.

Robert Eglet was Dennis Prince’s law partner, mentor, and friend.

"I'm heartbroken. I'm saddened," Eglet tells Inside Edition. "This just has crushed everybody here."

Houston started shooting without warning.

"He just pulled out a glock and he shot Dennis as many as 10 times and then turned and shot Ashley," Eglet says.

Ashley filed for sole custody of the children she shared with Houston's son the morning she was killed.

Ashley and Dennis also had a baby, the only child they had together.

