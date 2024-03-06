Couple Ties the Knot During California’s Historic Winter Storm

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:27 AM PST, March 6, 2024

“Definitely not the wedding we intended, but it turned out magical,” Chris Nielson tells Inside Edition.

A newlywed couple tied the knot during Northern California's historic blizzard.

“We started predicting that there was gonna be snow about a week out, but the forecast just kept changing every day,” Chris Nielsen tells Inside Edition.

As the time for Chris and Chloe Nielsen to recite their vows came closer, snow started falling at a rate of an inch per hour in Truckee, California.

“I think I cried so much. I think a lot of my support was from my now husband. I was like, I can’t handle this,” Chloe says.

Chloe tells Inside Edition the couple had a wedding planner who helped them fix all the things that went wrong.

“The most stressful moment was having to pivot when our photographers unfortunately got into a fender bender on the way,” the Nielsens' wedding planner, Brianna Koepnick, says.

A snow plow had to rescue the makeup artist.

Out of the 170 expected guests, 70 made it to the wedding. The ceremony went off without incident.

“Definitely not the wedding we intended, but it turned out magical,” Chris says.

“Just magical,” Chloe says.

