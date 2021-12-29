Couple's 4-Hour Drive Home Turns Into 15-Hour Detour Amid Record Snowfall in Lake Tahoe

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:49 PM PST, December 29, 2021

The couple bypassed Lake Tahoe by driving down from Reno, almost to Las Vegas, over to Bakersfield, California, and then up to the Bay Area.

Record-setting snowfall recently caused an epic traffic jam stretching for miles along a winding road in Lake Tahoe, with cars moving mere feet every hour.

Josef de la Vega and his girlfriend, Rachelle, were on vacation in Reno, Nevada, just outside Tahoe, when they found themselves caught in the storm. 

“I called into work and I just told my boss, I have to take the long way home,” de la Vega said.

Josef, who works for the government, and Rachelle, a nurse, live and work in California’s Bay Area. 

It’s a 4-hour drive from Reno in normal times, but with the roads closed due to the epic snow, Josef knew the only way for them to get to work on time was to drive the long and winding road home.

And it took a whopping 15 hours!

The couple bypassed Lake Tahoe by driving down from Reno, almost to Las Vegas, over to Bakersfield, California, and then up to the Bay Area.

And yes, they both made it to work on time, after what just might be the world's longest commute!

“I’m still hurting right now. I’m just trying to stay awake,” de la Vega said.

Related Stories

Traffic Jam Forces Tennessee Trooper to Deliver Baby by Side of Highway
IKEA Shoppers Enjoy Surprise Sleep-Over When Massive Snowstorm Shuts Down Part of Denmark
More Than 400 People in Egypt Stung by Scorpions as Rare Storm Sends Swarms Into Homes
Flood Waters Filling Basements After Storms May Contain Dangerous BacteriaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
1

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships

The Issue
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
2

Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie

Animals
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
3

Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop

Inspirational
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
4

A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

Animals
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
5

NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant

Offbeat