A cousin is a suspect in the slaying of a young Oklahoma couple and parents of an elementary-aged child found shot to death and left on the road near the town of Vera, about two-and-a-half miles north of the county line, officials said.

Kraig and Sheri Chambers of Collinsville, Okla. had been reported missing on Saturday. Their bodies were found in Washington County about half a mile from one another along 3990 Road near West 3900 Road off Highway 75, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reported.

The couple was shot in their garage following an argument, and their bodies were dumped in the town of Romona, according to a statement from the TCSO.

Wesley “Brock’ Pavey, 32, was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree in connection with their deaths. Deputies confirmed that Pavey was Kraig Chambers’ cousin, and police believe he is the last person to have contact with the couple, the sheriff’s office said.

Oklahoma City police found Pavey and arrested him on Sunday evening.

Deputies said he was released from prison a few months ago, according to News On 6.

TSCO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck told KTUL-ABC News 8 that Oklahoma City Police were able to locate Pavey, who led police to their bodies after questioning, the police statement said.

A motive had not yet been released. According to Roebuck, Pavey and Kraig Chambers had been estranged.

“We had reason to believe based on the evidence found at the home that they had met with foul play," Roebuck said.

The couple leaves behind an elementary-aged child who is now in the custody of a grandparent, according to the TCSO.

Crystal Montee, who called the couple their "best friends,” wrote on the GoFundMe that “without them, we will forever be at a loss," and urged those who knew them "never forget them."

"I started this go fund me to help Kraig and Sheri's family cover the funeral costs and to help with their son's transition into his new normal,” Montee wrote.

Another friend remembered the special people they were. "The most down-to-earth, amazing people and parents. I will forever treasure every single moment with both of you. Kraig helped Cy build our beautiful home and has always been there for Cy. If it wasn’t for Kraig I would have never met Cy. The bond Cy and Kraig had is absolutely irreplaceable. Sheri beautiful inside and out, an amazing momma and wife! We will forever miss you both!!! Love you both so much!

As of today, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $31,000.

Pavey is at the David L. Moss jail. He is being held without bond.

He is scheduled for a video arraignment on June 7 at 9 a.m and will be appointed a public defender for his bond hearing, according to the Tulsa County District Court.

