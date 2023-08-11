Just in time for the dog days of summer, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

Fortunately, because the majority of Americans have been vaccinated or carry antibodies from being infected, the new cases are mostly mild, according to health officials.

Still, it doesn't hurt to remember we are still living with the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands in the United States since 2020. And remaining vigilant is vital.

Raveen Hassan tells Inside Edition she recently contracted COVID-19 for the first time, after attending a tea party in Washington, D.C.

She wasn't the only one who became infected. Some friends caught the virus as well, she said.

"They also got tested, maybe four or five of them were positive around the same time," she said.

A new variant, EG.5, is responsible for 17% of new infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, hospitalizations are up by about 12%, according to the health agency.

New York City reported a 55% increase in cases from last week.

Large summer gatherings such as Taylor Swift's sold-out concert tour, sports events and outdoor parties are perfect places to spread the virus, health officials say.

The virus' flu-like symptoms remain the same: chills, fever, body aches and pains.

Wearing a mask at large public events is still a good idea, according to health experts.

A new vaccine for the EG.5 variant is expected in September. If you're up to date on all your vaccines and boosters, health officials say it's better to wait for the new vaccine because your body is already carrying the necessary antibodies to counteract the virus.

But if you haven't gotten the latest booster for your vaccines, now is the time to do so.