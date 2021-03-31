Coyote Sneaks Into Woman's Kitchen Through Doggy Door
Sandie Ferguson called police after hearing strange noises in her kitchen.
When 85-year-old Sandie Ferguson heard unexplained noises in her kitchen in Spartanburg, South Carolina, she called 911. When police arrived at the house, she told them there was a creature lurking in her kitchen.
“My dog just went berserk,” Ferguson told the officers.
The cops investigated and discovered that the animal likely had entered through the doggy door in the back of her house. Instead of trying to capture it, they opened the back door and tried to scare it out by throwing things where it was hiding.
Only when it dashed out of the house did they realize the creature was a coyote. Ferguson said she won’t be leaving her doggy door open at night in the future.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker DesignEntertainment
5 Takeaways on Award-Winning Sports Writer Dave Kindred’s Decision to Cover High School Girls BasketballInspirational
Sexual Assault Cases Highlight Legal Loophole That Allows Violent, Mentally Ill Defendants to Walk FreeCrime
Parents of 5 Killed Instantly in Freak Accident When Massive Redwood Tree Falls on Their CarNews
This Reporter Has Come a Long Way a Year After Viral Bison Video Put Him on the MapInspirational