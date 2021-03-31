When 85-year-old Sandie Ferguson heard unexplained noises in her kitchen in Spartanburg, South Carolina, she called 911. When police arrived at the house, she told them there was a creature lurking in her kitchen.



“My dog just went berserk,” Ferguson told the officers.



The cops investigated and discovered that the animal likely had entered through the doggy door in the back of her house. Instead of trying to capture it, they opened the back door and tried to scare it out by throwing things where it was hiding.



Only when it dashed out of the house did they realize the creature was a coyote. Ferguson said she won’t be leaving her doggy door open at night in the future.



