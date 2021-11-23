An older female coyote got hit by a motorist and was stuck under the hood of a car.

The coyote was found in the parking lot of a grocery store in San Marcos, California, and rescuers from the San Diego Humane Society were able to save her.

She was freed, but was understandably shaken up.

The rescuers took her into the Humane Society for treatment of her paw.

Luckily the X-rays taken at the facility showed that she had no broken bones or serious injuries, and she was able to walk after her arrival.

The following week, they released her into the wild near where she was originally found.

