Customer Fatally Shoots Armed Robbery Suspect Carrying Toy Gun at Texas Restaurant

A Texas man who shot a masked robber dead last week could be facing criminal charges.

Video of the incident shows the moment that the robber, who the Houston Police Department has since identified as 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington, walks into a Houston taqueria and demands everyone hand over their money while pointing a gun in their faces.

As he walks towards the door to exit the establishment, one man stands up, pulls out a gun, and shoots him at least nine times, according to police.

That man then took the money Washington had stolen during the robbery and returned it to the startled patrons.

Washington's gun, however, turned out to be just a prop that was incapable of firing bullets.

The Houston Police Department said on Friday that they wished to question the man, and on Monday he arrived with his lawyer to discuss the incident.

The matter is now being referred to a Harris County grand jury to decide if charges should be brought against the 46-year-old man, who has not yet been identified.\\

