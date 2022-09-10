California Jewelry Store Staff Takes On 6 Suspects Trying to Pull Off Smash and Grab Robbery: Report

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:18 AM PDT, September 10, 2022

Staff at St Vincent Jewelry Center in Beverly Hills sprang into action when six people entered the store and reportedly started smashing glass cases.

When would-be thieves tried raiding a California jewelry store, they were met with employees who decided to fight back.

Video provided to KCBS-TV shows how the staff at St Vincent Jewelry Center in Beverly Hills reacted when six people entered the store and reportedly started smashing glass cases.

Not only did they push the cases to protect themselves, they started throwing things at the alleged thieves, who according to the general manager, didn’t get away with any merchandise.

"The majority of our tenants have the kind of glass that you can't break so they were not successful," said Nejdeh Avedian, who told KCBS the store is run by a family who depends on their income to support three generations.

"So, they're not gonna just sit there and let people take all this jewelry without doing anything," Avedian said.

While a suspect was reportedly detained by security guards and arrested by the LAPD, Avedian added that incidents like this are all too common in Los Angeles.

With a staff willing to fight back if they need to, it seems these suspects picked the wrong store. 

Related Stories

11-Year-Old Girl Fights Back and Escapes Attempted Kidnapping at Florida Bus Stop
Elderly Asian American Woman Who Fought Back During Alleged Hate Crime to Use Donations to Fight Racism
Woman Fights Back When Alleged Robber Tries to Steal Money From Family Business
Bakery Worker Fights Off Robber With a Dust Rag in Netherlands

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Everything to Know About the Death of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Everything to Know About the Death of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
1

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Everything to Know About the Death of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch

Royals
Local Politician Held on Suspicion of Murdering Las Vegas Reporter Who Covered His Alleged Misdeeds in Office
Local Politician Held on Suspicion of Murdering Las Vegas Reporter Who Covered His Alleged Misdeeds in Office
2

Local Politician Held on Suspicion of Murdering Las Vegas Reporter Who Covered His Alleged Misdeeds in Office

Crime
North Carolina School Baptizes 100 Kids Without Parental Permission: Reports
North Carolina School Baptizes 100 Kids Without Parental Permission: Reports
3

North Carolina School Baptizes 100 Kids Without Parental Permission: Reports

Offbeat
Self-Identifying White Supremacist Who Said He Joined the Army to Kill Black Is Discharged, Charged by DOJ
Self-Identifying White Supremacist Who Said He Joined the Army to Kill Black Is Discharged, Charged by DOJ
4

Self-Identifying White Supremacist Who Said He Joined the Army to Kill Black Is Discharged, Charged by DOJ

Crime
Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-Lived and Longest Reigning British Monarch in History, Dead at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-Lived and Longest Reigning British Monarch in History, Dead at 96
5

Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-Lived and Longest Reigning British Monarch in History, Dead at 96

Royals