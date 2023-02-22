Carvana commercials make purchasing a vehicle look easy and problem-free with its now-famous car vending machines.

The company that specializes in selling used cars online is neither easy or convenient according to some customers, who claim their Carvana experience was anything but a dream.

During the pandemic, Alycia Evans flew all the way from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Phoenix, Arizona, to buy a Mazda Sedan from one of Carvana's futuristic vending machines.

"Oh my god. It was like, the most exciting thing to happen to me," Alycia told Inside Edition.

But Alycia says that excitement quickly wore off.

At first, she said there were mechanical problems.

"The shocks are bad and then the tires had to be replaced after a month," said Alycia.

Then, she says the temporary tags Carvana provided expired, and she says she was unable to register her car.

This was a big problem since she worked as an Uber driver.

"They just told me that they were not responsible," Alycia said of the company's response.

She said she was unable to drive for Uber and lost her job as a result.

She's now homeless and living out of an old, beat-up RV.

"It's completely insane that Carvana is taking the length of time they are to process titles and registrations," attorney Robert P. Cocco told Inside Edition.

Cocco has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Carvana alleging that the company has failed to properly transfer ownership of hundreds of vehicles nationwide.

"We've been contacted by over 700 people with some variation of this experience," Coco claims.

Some customers said that delay is leaving them vulnerable to being pulled over by police for driving with an expired temporary license plate.

Cocco said customers have even been falsely arrested for driving a stolen car.

Tanya and Nicholas Woods say that's exactly what happened to them after they paid $26,000 for a four-door Kia Sorento from a Carvana vending machine in Philadelphia.

They say the temporary tags kept expiring and they were unable to register their car.

Tanya says her husband was then pulled over and arrested for not having the car's registration. On top of all that, their car was impounded by the police.

"Paid $26,000 and I got three temporary license plates, my husband went to jail, and both lost our jobs, my credit was ruined," Tanya tells Inside Edition. "And I still don't even have a car."

Nicholas still faces multiple traffic violations, and says he plans to fight them in court.

Carvana denies any wrongdoing and declined to do an interview but in a statement a company spokesperson said: "Carvana has pioneered online car buying by continuously delivering exceptional experiences and we have bought and sold well over a million cars while achieving a 4.7 out of five-star customer rating. We remain committed to continuous improvement and will stay hard at work making our processes even better."

Related Stories