Cybersecurity Executive Reportedly Stabbed to Death by Her Son: Cops

A 58-year-old cybersecurity executive was killed in her Maryland home last week and cops say it was her son who stabbed her to death, according to the New York Post.

Juanita Koilpillai, a cybersecurity executive and who once consulted for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was reported missing by her boyfriend on July 25 after he found blood in her home, according to the Capital Gazette.

When cops arrived on the scene, Koilpillai was found outside, Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. Cops say she suffered apparent trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner stated that Koilpillai died by “sharp force injuries.” The manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Koilpillai’s car was also missing and was later found in Leesburg, Virginia, where the father of the suspect, Andrew Beavers, 23, lives and where his mother had another residence, the Gazette said.

Beavers, the son of Koilpillai, was questioned by police the day after her body was found and cops say they found a fresh laceration on his right hand that he could not explain.

He was arrested Saturday by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia and was booked on first and second-degree murder charges. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland, and will be given a court date once he arrives back in the state.

He is currently in a Loudoun County detention center awaiting extradition, according to Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. It remains unclear if he has retained counsel.

Beavers was also in possession of a weapon when he was arrested, according to police. It was analyzed on July 30 and matched the DNA of both Beavers and his mother, according to police.

“Evidence supports that after murdering his biological mother and secreting her outside, he then fled to Leesburg, Virginia in her vehicle,” the police said in the updated statement.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Even though an arrest has been made the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731,” they wrote. “If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.”

Koilpillai was known for research and development of systems in computer security, according to the Government Technology & Services Coalition. She was a key member of FEMA’s Enterprise Security Management Team and the CEO and founder of Cyberwolf, an “advanced automated attack warning system” deployed by the government, Oxygen reported.

“I’ll say [she was] a certifiable genius,” Ron Martin, a personal friend and Capitol Technology University professor, told the Capital Gazette.

