Dad of Teen Killed at Movies With TikToker Date Confronts Accused Gunman in Court

The father of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed on her first date at a California movie theater is speaking out about confronting his daughter’s accused killer in court.

“When he walked by me, it was just pure rage,” David Goodrich told Inside Edition. “I couldn’t even think of the words to say, but I knew that I had a window, and I just wanted him to look at me,”

His daughter, Rylee Goodrich, was killed instantly after being shot in the head at point blank range, according to authorities. Anthony Barajas, 19, a popular TikTok influencer, was also shot in the head and was pronounced dead over the weekend after five days on life support.

“He was genuinely sweet,” David said. “I could tell [Rylee] really liked him."

The alleged gunman, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, was arraigned Friday.

“Look at me, bro. Look at me!” David was heard saying to Jimenez as he was led away in handcuffs.

The teen couple was watching the movie “The Forever Purge,” about a night of anarchy and violence, but authorities don’t believe the movie’s storyline had anything to do with the shooting.

“She was my pride and joy. She’d walk into a room and everyone would notice,” David said of his daughter.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with their medical bills.

