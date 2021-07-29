An 18-year-old has died, and a 19-year-old TikToker is on life support after being shot in a California movie theater.

18-year old Rylee Goodrich from Corona, California, went to see horror film “The Forever Purge” with a friend, 19-year-old Anthony Barajas. Authorities say the two were shot during the showing, and were found by an employee who was cleaning the theater after the movie was over.

Surprisingly, no one reported hearing gunshots during the film.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, and Barajas was transferred to a hospital where he is reportedly on life support.

Anthony Barajas was known to his almost one million TikTok followers as itsanthonymichael. He last posted about going on a family vacation.

Rylee Goodrich was on summer break from Grand Canyon University. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family pay for funeral costs.

Corona Police have released a statement and said that detectives located and arrested a 20-year-old suspect named Joseph Jimenez. They said, "there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack."

Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery at Riverside Presley Detention Center, and is being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

