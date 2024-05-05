Dad Gets Kidney Donation From 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Died of a Brain Bleed

Health
By LEIGH SCHEPS
First Published: 6:39 AM PDT, May 5, 2024

“I'm not sure why I get so emotional because I've done this two thousand times, but in this case it kind of touches your heart,” organ transplant surgeon Dr. Linda Chen says crying.

Bittersweet is Shawn Glenn’s new kidney. Yes, he can now live a much longer life, but the donor was his deceased 13-year-old daughter, Symaria. 

“I feel guilty. I feel like it's not okay to be happy. I try to look at it from a positive standpoint … because people at the hospital say, ‘congratulations, you got a kidney.’ But the cost …” Shawn says through tears to Inside Edition, trailing off the end of the sentence. 

Symaria loved performing, especially monologues, She had a knack for the stage and wanted to be an actress. One day, the West Palm Beach teenager came home from school complaining of a headache. It wasn’t normal, said her mother. 

“She was not just very attentive about theater, acting and drama, but her studies. She was always on top of them. So, telling her to go lay down when she said she had a headache was a big thing for her, because she had homework, and homework has to be done,” her mom, Dhima Martin, tells Inside Edition Digital. 

At some point, Symaria became unconscious and was taken to the hospital. She died of a brain bleed. 

Dhima quickly made the decision that Symaria would donate her organs. An honor walk, that celebrates organ donation, was held at Joe DiMaggio’s Children Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. 

Six organs went to five people. Often the donor’s family doesn’t know who the recipients are. In this case, Dhima knew Symaria’s kidney would go to her father, who had been on dialysis for a few years. He never told any of his five children he was sick. 

“Without [Shawn] though, she wouldn't be here in the first place. So, he was a part of her living, and now she's a part of him and gets to be a part of him forever,” Dhima says of the choice. 

“It wasn't even an idea in my head. I can't even say where I was mentally. But she pushed it,” Shawn says, looking at Shima. 

Less than 24 hours after Symaria died, Shawn was in surgery at Memorial Healthcare System, also in Hollywood, Florida.

Dr. Linda Chen performed the organ transfer. 

“I'm not sure why I get so emotional because I've done this two thousand times, but in this case it kind of touches your heart,” she says, crying. ‘We talk about it as being a beacon of hope and his great hope, right? Because it's a living memorial essentially of him and his receiving his child's kidney.”

More than 100,000 people are waiting for kidneys in the U.S. Every eight minutes, another person is added to this national transplant waiting list. In 2022 alone, 5,600 people lost their lives while waiting for an organ transplant.

“It's really important to have donors,” stresses Chen. “We can have living donors and that would be usually a family or a friend, someone who's going to give you an anatomical gift, but otherwise a lion's share of people wait on the network of organ sharing wait lists for many, many years and depending on where you live.”

Shawn says doctors told him that “if Symaria wouldn't have gave me a kidney, my body would've rejected 99.9% of any kidney I ever got.”

Which leads Shawn to wonder: Did this tragedy happen for a reason?

“I'm still on the fence about it, but it's an idea,” he says. 

And in some ways, it’s helping both parents heal.

“Even despite all the odds, I believed for a miracle. So, sharing her story is that miracle, her life in itself is that miracle. I believe that our life is planned or written before we're even here on this earth,” Dhima says. 

For Symaria’s funeral, a special Playbill was created in tribute to the rising star. The headline read “A Celebration of Life for Symaria” Dhima says its been a struggle to do these interviews about their sudden loss. But they do it for her in her memory.

“Never would've imagined this was our story … because we wanted more time.”

Related Stories: 

Woman Gets Life-Saving Kidney Transplant From Childhood Best Friend
Family Donates Organs of Utah Boy, 14, Killed in Tragic ATV Accident
Tennessee Storm Claims the Life of Teen After a Tree Landed on Her

 

New Jersey Teacher With Rare Kidney Disease Finds Donor Match in Co-Worker at SchoolHealth

 

 

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
1

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
2

How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
3

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
4

How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue

Investigative
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
5

After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say

Crime