Dad Shields Teen Son With His Own Body After Being Knocked Off Bull at Rodeo

A man is being called “father of the year” after using his body to protect his unconscious teen son at a rodeo after he was thrown off a bull right out of the gate.

As wranglers tried to divert the bucking beast, Landis Hooks jumped into the arena and covered his 18-year-old son with his own body. The bull lowered his horns and charged at the teen.

Cody Hooks shared the video on social media, writing, “big thanks to my dad...could've been a hella lot worse.”

The father and son spoke to Inside Edition about the scary ordeal.

“He covered my head up and kept my head from any more injuries,” Cody said. He says his dad saved his life.

“I would do anything to save any of my children, it wouldn't matter what it is,” Landis said.

After all he went through, Cody says he will ride a bull again.

