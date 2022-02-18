How TikToker Ava Majury's Dad Said He Defended His Family When Her Stalker Showed Up at Their Florida Home

Teen TikToker Ava Majury’s social media fame turned deadly when an online fan, described by authorities as "most likely a stalker," was killed after showing up to her Florida home uninvited. Fifteen-year-old Ava and her family are now speaking out to Inside Edition following the terrifying incident.

“She shouldn’t have to have this memory,” her mom, Kim Majury, said through tears. “She shouldn’t have to deal with this. The whole thing is just a nightmare.”

Ava was 13 years old when she quickly shot to fame on TikTok, where she shares videos of herself lip-syncing and dancing to 1.2 million followers. “In our generation, everything nowadays is about social media and clout or the number behind your name,” she said.

She said she often interacts with her followers, until she noticed an 18-year-old fan paying her considerably more attention than others.

“I was checking my comments and I kept seeing his name consecutively,” Ava said. “It got to a point it took a bad turn that just got creepier and creepier as time went on.

She said she sold two selfies to the fan for $300 each, but she became concerned when “he started asking for body pics and feet pics.”

Ava blocked him on social media when he started relentlessly badgering her, but that wasn’t enough to keep him away.

He eventually found out where she lived, and showed up at the Florida home at 4:30 a.m. with a shot gun, firing through the door, her family recalled.

“We thought both of our parents were dead,” Ava said.

Her father, Rob Majory, is a retired police lieutenant from New Jersey, and immediately sprung into action.

“I flew through the door as quickly as I could, gave chase as he ran away and I ended falling and not being able to tackle him,” he recalled.

Rob Majory then ran back to his home, and when the man returned, Ava's father shot him dead.

“I was able to neutralize the threat at that point,” Rob said.

An investigation into the shooting that happened last year is ongoing, but Rob Majory said police told him the shooting was justifiable under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Ava is now being homeschooled in light of the incident, but says she doesn’t want to dwell on it any more. “I’m going forward,” she said.

