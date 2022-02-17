A Florida woman has been charged after allegedly using a pandemic relief loan to hire a hitman to kill a woman who dated her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police said Jasmine Martinez used the federal Paycheck Protection Program given out during the pandemic to pay a gunman who ended up killing Le’Shonte Jones, 24, and injuring her 3-year-old in a shooting that took place in broad daylight on May 3, 2021, NBC 6 reported.

Martinez had applied for the $15,000 from the government for her single-employee beauty salon and withdrew $10,000 of that days before Jones’ murder, the station reported.

Romiel Robinson, a middle man, and alleged hitman Javon Carter have also been arrested in connection with the murder. All three are facing murder charges.

Carter had allegedly filmed a video of himself counting cash just hours after Jones was shot, and in the video he can be heard saying, “just another day in the office,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Miami Herald.

Martinez and Robinson’s attorneys said that their clients are innocent and had nothing to do with the killing, NBC 6 reported.

Martinez had previously been arrested for hitting Jones, a TSA worker, in 2016, but the case was later dropped, the Miami Herald reported.

“Jasmin has always denied any involvement in this since the first time law enforcement approached her last summer,” said Fallon Zirpoli, Martinez’s defense attorney, told the Miami Herald.

“Romiel is and has been in custody well before this incident unfolded," Jonathan Jordan, Robinson’s attorney, told the Herald. "This loss of life is tragic but Mr. Robinson had nothing to do with it. We look forward to reviewing all of the evidence and maintain he is innocent of these allegations.”

