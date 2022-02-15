Halyna Hutchins' Family Releases Animation of What They Say Happened in Alec Baldwin Shooting Accident
The video reenactment was played at a Tuesday press conference held by lawyers for the family, who have filed a wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers.
It’s been almost four months since the deadly accident on the set of “Rust" in New Mexico.
Now, the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in the shooting, has filed a wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers.
To support their case, they presented a graphic recreation of what they say happened during the fatal shooting.
The video begins with the animated character of Baldwin being handed a revolver, which he puts in his holster and then he fires. The cinematographer then collapses and falls to the ground.
The video also claims that the morning of the fatal shooting, tensions among the crew had boiled over.
“We've now had 3 accidental discharges, this is super unsafe,” says a text message in the video.
It also claims Baldwin should have checked the gun, himself, for live ammunition and alleges he ignored industry standards for weapons training.
“Mr. Baldwin refused weapons training on how to perform cross-draw, the type of gun-draw he was about to perform in the church,” a lawyer for the Hutchins family says in the video.
The video was played Tuesday at a press conference.
Baldwin was spotted Tuesday outside his New York apartment after a trip to Walgreens. He recently shared a message on Instagram about his wife, Hilaria, for Valentine’s Day.
In an interview, Alec Baldwin denied responsibility for the cinematographer's death and said he never pulled the trigger.
