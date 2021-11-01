Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Final Moments Revealed in New Report as Alec Baldwin Speaks to Press

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said, "That was no good. That was no good at all,” as she lay dying in the arms of the “Rust” head electrician Serge Svetnoy, according to a new Los Angeles Times report about the moments leading up to and after the Oct. 21 fatal shooting.

Hutchins reportedly spoke those final words after the film’s sound guy saw her gunshot wound and exclaimed, “Oh, that was no good.”

Moments before Alec Baldwin fired the gun, which he had been told was not loaded, he announced, “I guess I'm gonna take this out, pull it, and go, 'Bang!'” according to the LA Times.

Director Joel Souza, who was also shot during the rehearsal, yelled, “What the f*** was that? That burns!”

“What the f*** just happened?” Baldwin reportedly repeated in the mass confusion that followed.

Over the weekend, Baldwin broke his silence about the accidental shooting, telling the press, “It's an active investigation, in terms of a woman dying. She was my friend. She was my friend.”

Body language expert Tonya Reiman weighed in about the moment.

“There were several times that you could see he felt the emotions. So one of them was when he put his hand up to his chest. So whenever we put our hand up to our heart, that’s telling someone that we feel it, meaning ‘I take this on. This is my responsibility.’”

There was also a tense moment when Baldwin’s wife Hilaria appeared to try to stop him from speaking, but he cut her off, saying, “Excuse me.”

“He just puts his hand up and says, ‘Excuse me, excuse me. I’m going to take care of this.’ And by doing so, and not necessarily pivoting towards her, what he’s doing is saying to her, ‘I’m the boss of this situation. You need to step aside,’” Reiman said.

Both Hilaria and Alec lashed out when a photographer didn’t recognize Hutchins’ name.

“We were a very, very, you know, well-oiled crew,” Baldwin also said of the production, despite reports about an inexperienced armorer and safety concerns on set.

Before Hutchins was killed, there were "three accidental discharges of weapons on set,” including a young woman who accidentally shot herself in the foot, according to the LA Times.

Attorney Royal Oakes warns those words might come back to haunt Baldwin.

“For Baldwin to say the production was a ‘well-oiled machine’ was a huge mistake. Prosecutors or plaintiff’s lawyers can throw it against him, saying, “Aha, so you were responsible. You know what was going on. The fact is, it was not a well-oiled machine,’” Oakes told Inside Edition.

Baldwin did say that the ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on movie sets is something he was extremely interested in.

Related Stories