Alec Baldwin has been laying low in Manchester, Vermont, since the accidental tragic shooting of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set. During the incident, he also wounded director Joel Souza.

Now, the actor is finally speaking on camera for the first time.

“I’m not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation. I’ve been ordered by the sheriff's department in Santa Fe,” Baldwin told TMZ and other paparazzi surrounding him.

“I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't. It's an active investigation in terms of a woman dying.”

While talking to cameras, he looked and sounded shaken but remained calm.



“She was my friend,” he continued. “The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director.”



“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened. Now, I've been told multiple times don't make any comments about the ongoing investigation. And I can't. I can't. I can't. That’s it.”

Baldwin also revealed that he met with Hutchins’ husband and 9-year-old son since the incident, and he is in constant contact with the family.

“I wouldn’t know how to characterize it,” he said about the meeting. “They’re mortified. The guy is overwhelmed with grief.”

Baldwin went on to talk about how there are often incidental accidents in movie sets, but this one was a “one in a trillion event.”

“We are eagerly awaiting for the sheriff's department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”

When asked if he would ever work on another film set that has firearms, he said he was unable to answer the question.

“I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I'm extremely interested in," Baldwin noted.

He also stated that in the last 75 years, “billions” of bullets have gone off on film and tv sets.

“Nearly all of them without incident,” he said. “So what has to happen now is that we have to realize that when it does go off, some new measures have to take place.”

In place of real guns, he suggested that rubber or plastic guns could be the alternative. “That’s not for me to decide,” he said, “I'm not an expert in this field."

Before leaving, he begged the paps to leave him, his wife, and his family alone.

Related Stories