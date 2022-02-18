Huey Haha, TikTok Star and Comedian, Died From a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
The social media star gained his following by posting funny videos, and many followers and friends posted condolences and stated that he made them laugh on their tough days.
TikTok star Huey Haha took his own life, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed to People.
He died last October from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.
His account on TikTok, where he had four-and-a-half million followers, has been deactivated, but a post on his Instagram account announced his passing.
The social media star gained his following by posting funny videos, and many followers and friends posted condolences and stated that he made them laugh on their tough days.
A GoFundMe account in his memory has almost reached its goal of $50,000.
Huey Haha is survived by his daughter. He was 22 years old.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years LaterCrime
Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called PoliceOffbeat
Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of StatePolitics
Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical ConditionHealth
Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'Entertainment