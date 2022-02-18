Huey Haha, TikTok Star and Comedian, Died From a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:59 AM PST, February 18, 2022

The social media star gained his following by posting funny videos, and many followers and friends posted condolences and stated that he made them laugh on their tough days.

TikTok star Huey Haha took his own life, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed to People.

He died last October from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

His account on TikTok, where he had four-and-a-half million followers, has been deactivated, but a post on his Instagram account announced his passing.

A GoFundMe account in his memory has almost reached its goal of $50,000. 

Huey Haha is survived by his daughter. He was 22 years old.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

