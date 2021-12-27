Move over Google, looks like TikTok has become the most popular Internet destination, according to Cloudfare, a technology firm that tracks online activity.

Cloudfare’s ranking is based on how much web traffic a site generated in 2021. TikTok was ranked the most visited website and most widely used social media platform, according to the storage software company, CBS News reported.

Though TikTok continued to grow, the platform never rose higher than No. 7 in web traffic, according to Cloudfare. In 2021, that all changed., Cloudflare’s João Tomé and Sofia Cardita wrote in the blog post.

“It was on February 17, 2021 that TikTok got the top spot for a day. Back in March, TikTok got a few more days and also in May, but it was after August 10, 2021, that TikTok took the lead on most days,” Cardito and Tome wrote.

The tech writers explained that although Google was in the top spot a few times in October and November, TikTok reigned supreme on most days, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday, CBS reported.

TikTok garners more than 1 billion users monthly with many of those users children and teenagers, Cloudfare said.

Half of American adults under 30 also use TikTok, according to the Pew Center, CBS reported.

The site is not only popular for its dance videos but covers all areas in life, including, recipes, clothing and trending challenges, which have prompted controversy with some of the TikTok challenges resulting in serious injury, and death, CBS reported.

The video-sharing site started in 2016 by Chinese startup ByteDance. A year later it was acquired by its competitor Musical.ly. In 2020, TikTok started becoming favored by many teens and tweens. One of its most famous videos showed an Idaho resident Nathan Apodaca skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice while listening to Fleetwood Mac.

