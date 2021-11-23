Stacey Pentland, a TikToker Who Used the Platform to Chronicle Lymphoma, Has Died

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:36 PM PST, November 23, 2021

Stacey was diagnosed 19 months ago with terminal cancer.

Stacey Pentland, who chronicled her final days with lymphoma on TikTok, has died

Her family shared the sad news on the platform with a video message 

Stacey was diagnosed 19 months ago with terminal cancer

She was married with four children and used the social media app to share medical updates 

“I just need a fighting chance to be with my babies longer and my families longer,” she said in one video.

She grew to have 200,000 followers as people all over the world logged on to follow her progress.

Stacey Pentland was 37 years old. 

