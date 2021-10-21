Petite Mom and Her Adorable 'Chunky Babies' Go Viral on TikTok | Inside Edition

Petite Mom and Her Adorable 'Chunky Babies' Go Viral on TikTok

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:20 PM PDT, October 21, 2021

“Their pediatrician says they're completely healthy. They are very high on the scales, but I think they're just fast growers. They really like to eat,” Alexis Larue tells Inside Edition.

Social media has fallen in love with this petite mom and her adorable 7-month-old twin girls, whom she lovingly calls her “chunky babies.”

Alexis Larue, 22, of St. Paul, Minnesota, bounces around with the twins, Camilla and Elena, in videos posted to TikTok, where they’ve gained millions of views.

“It is not for the weak. I don't know if I'm weak or my babies are just chunky,” Larue said.

And with Larue’s small frame, carrying 42 pounds of joy is quite a workout!

