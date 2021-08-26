An off-duty police officer from San Pablo, California, came across a mom in distress on the side of the road, and ended up saving her baby’s life.

Officer Gilbert Troche was on the way back from a movie with his wife, when she pointed out a car pulled over and a woman seemingly in distress holding a limp baby.

“My wife noticed. She pointed out that there was a lady on the side of the road, holding her baby, crying,” Troche said.

He took the baby and started doing back thrusts, trying to dislodge anything stuck in his windpipe. After a few tense minutes, the baby was once again breathing.

“Once the baby cried, I knew the airway was clear at that time, and it was just a huge relief,” Troche said.

Troche did everything right, and the baby is doing just fine.

Inside Edition spoke to CPR instructor Jason Mundy about what to do if faced with a similar emergency, which involves turning the baby over and cradling them, placing the heel of your hand between their shoulders and performing forceful hits to dislodge anything that may be stuck in the baby's windpipe.

