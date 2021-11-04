Man Who Exposed a Rat-Infested Washington DC Popeyes Says He Was Fired After His TikTok Went Viral

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:19 AM PDT, November 4, 2021

The Washington DC Health Department swooped in, closing the restaurant until changes could be made.

The video that got many to question their cravings for fried chicken has reportedly gotten a man fired.

Many have seen Ricardo Land's viral TikTok video that exposed a rat infestation at a Washington DC-area Popeyes restaurant.

That's great news for food safety, but all that publicity allegedly put Land, who shot the video, in hot water.

Ricardo Land wrote on TikTok that all the exposure has gotten him fired from his job for a company that delivers to restaurants.

There's a GoFundMe in place to help support Land and his family of five while he looks for another job. And as a thank you to everyone who donates, Land promises to follow them back on TikTok.

