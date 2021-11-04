The video that got many to question their cravings for fried chicken has reportedly gotten a man fired.

Many have seen Ricardo Land's viral TikTok video that exposed a rat infestation at a Washington DC-area Popeyes restaurant.

The Washington DC Health Department swooped in, closing the restaurant until changes could be made. They also posted a sign warning the public of "imminent health hazards."

That's great news for food safety, but all that publicity allegedly put Land, who shot the video, in hot water.



Ricardo Land wrote on TikTok that all the exposure has gotten him fired from his job for a company that delivers to restaurants.

There's a GoFundMe in place to help support Land and his family of five while he looks for another job. And as a thank you to everyone who donates, Land promises to follow them back on TikTok.

