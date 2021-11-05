Washington DC Popeyes From the Viral Rat TikTok Video Has Permanently Closed

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:48 PM PDT, November 5, 2021

Seventeen violations were noted in the DC Health Department's report on this Popeyes location.

The Washington DC Popeyes location made infamous for rats on TikTok has been permanently closed. 

Initially, the DC Health Department issued a temporary closure for "imminent health hazards," but now people will have to get their Louisiana chicken somewhere else.

Seventeen violations were noted in the Health Department's report on this Popeyes location. Besides rat droppings observed "adjacent to the grease bin," the inspector found raw chicken held at improper temperatures and a walk-in freezer with an "ambient air temperature" of 51.8 degrees Fahrenheit.  

Popeyes corporate office said in a statement:

"We have taken action to terminate the franchise agreement with this restaurant operator. This Franchisee only operates this one location, and it is being closed indefinitely. This single restaurant does not reflect our strong food safety and cleanliness standards across Popeyes."

Ricardo Land, the man behind that viral TikTok, says the video got him fired from his job making deliveries to restaurants. 

But people who are grateful their chicken didn't come with a side of rat droppings have generously donated to his GoFundMe. In less than two days, about 1,300 people donated over $26,000 to support Land's family of five while he looks for a new job. 

Related Stories

Restaurant Admits It Gets Its Chicken From Popeyes
Robber Falls Through Roof of Popeyes Restaurant, Spends Hours Breaking In To Safe
Popeyes Fires Pregnant Manager After Armed Robbery
Washington DC Popeyes Infested With Rats Gets Shut Down by Health DepartmentNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
1

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say

Human Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
2

Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing

News
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
3

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
4

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health