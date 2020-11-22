Dallas Nursing Home Throws Thanksgiving Party to Cheer Up Residents

For many elderly Americans, Thanksgiving may be extra lonely this year. But at one Dallas nursing home, staff are working hard to make the mood festive during the holidays.

“You feel like you’re in prison with that virus, when nobody could come and see you,” one resident told Inside Edition.

Residents at Adora Midtown Park Senior Living Facility are feeling a sense of loneliness amid the pandemic at ages when human contact is more important than ever.

“We rallied around the residents and we became their family members in that moment,” a spokesman for the nursing home told Inside Edition.

Thanksgiving celebrations were underway, which included masks and social distancing. A staff member wore a turkey costume to get the party started. Heartfelt connections and brave spirits — even in these trying times.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Gets Job Washing Dishes at Nursing Home to See Husband With Alzheimer's Everyday

17 Bodies Found in Morgue Meant to Only Fit 4 in New Jersey Nursing Home Hit by COVID-19

Matthew McConaughey Plays Socially Distant Bingo With Texas Nursing Home