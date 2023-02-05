Damaged Toys Come Back to Life at This Self-Proclaimed Doll Doctor's Workshop-Turned-Hospital

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:13 AM PST, February 5, 2023

The doctor even wears a stethoscope and magnifying glasses while performing surgery on the dolls.

At this peculiar hospital in Colombia, the patients are dolls.

Alvaro, 58, brings damaged and old toys back to life at his workshop in the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Cali.

He takes his role as a doctor to the damaged dolls seriously, wearing a stethoscope around his neck and magnifying glasses on his head while performing what he calls complex surgeries.

“The repair of a doll consists of electronics and mechanics, and normally I change a pair of eyes, adapt a leg, or an arm, or put some hair,” he explained in a translation by Andalu Agency. “The rest is electronic and mechanical things that you have to work technically.”

Alvaro has done this work since 1980, and while some may find an old workshop filled with headless dolls frightening, Alvaro is playing his part in keeping a dying profession alive – one that he takes great pride in doing.

“The satisfaction is great,” he explained. “The idea of ​​repairing a doll is good because of the affection that children have for it and adults also feel very happy.”

Related Stories

You Can Live in ‘Stranger Things’ Creepy Creel House for $1.5 Million
Creepy Looking and Rare Lancetfish, Normally Found 6,000 Feet Below, Washes on Shore in California
'Little Slice of Hell' House Filled With Creepy Graffiti Gets Dozens of Offers Amid Real Estate Boom
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in CaliforniaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
1

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs

Crime
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
2

Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School

News
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
3

Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested

Crime
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
4

Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time

Crime
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
5

Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds

Investigative