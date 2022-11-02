'Stranger Things' Creepy Creel House Hits the Market for $1.5 Million

Image of large house in the evening
First Published: 11:29 AM PDT, November 2, 2022

The creepy house is up for sale for brave souls willing to overlook its previous fictional owners.

If watching "Stranger Things" isn’t enough, you’ll be happy to know you can now live in Vecnas's childhood home. 

The “Creel House," the childhood home of a villain in "Stranger Things" season four, hit the market in Georgia with a $1.5 million price tag.

The Victorian-style home was built in 1882 by Col. Hamilton Yancey but was redesigned by Netflix to fit in its hit show. The current owners of the spooky house have restored its design back to its Victorian grandeur. 

The infamous home has been listed through the real estate company known as Toles, Temple, and Wright Inc.

Some notable features have already been shown on the strange show such as the beautiful dining room, its adjoining parlor, and its living room but that's not all that the Creel House offers for residents willing to live there. 

Brave souls willing to overlook its previous fictional owners can enjoy new appliances, custom cabinets, a wet bar, six bedrooms, five bathrooms, one of which had a cast-iron urinal, and the option of having the master suite on either floor. 

If you hear noises that spook you into thinking the "Stranger Things" villain is still there, don’t worry, you have a gothic-style guest house located behind the main house that offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a kitchen. 

And if the idea of living in Vecna’s childhood home doesn't spook you, then enjoy the beautiful estate, and in case the killer is still lurking about, don’t worry — there is a funeral home close by, according to the listing. 

