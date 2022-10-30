Plastic waste from vaccine syringes has now been turned into fashion.

Violetta Riedel worked as an administrative assistant at a vaccination clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plastic waste created by the syringe caps got her creativity flowing, and a few months later a fashion line was born.

Reidel used what would have been bound for a landfill to make avant-garde clothing with an environmental message.

"I've seen a great amount of plastic in the trash daily. I thought, oh my gosh, I'd have to do something with it,” she said.

The red caps of the Moderna vaccine strut down the runway in a red gown while glitter now fills the plastic caps that once sheathed injection needles.

The designer says she wants people to be “surprised” when they find out what her clothing is made of.

These clothes prove you can save the enviroment and be on the cutting edge of fashion at the same time.

Related Stories