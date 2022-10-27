This Is the Most Rat-Infested City in the US

Chicago is home to the Bulls, the Cubs, the Bears and also, to rats!

The Windy City, while a premiere tourist destination for those interested in seeing the city's beloved sports teams, attractions like the Bean and events such as Lollapalooza, is also facing a major rat problem.

Pest control company Orkin ranked Chicago its most rodent-infested city in the U.S. for the eighth consecutive year in a row. Orkin releases an annual list of the 50 U.S. cities with the most rats.

The top 10 list features New York City at 2, Los Angeles at 3; Washington, D.C. at 4; San Francisco at 5; Philadelphia at 6; Baltimore at 7; Cleveland at 8; Detroit at 9; and Denver at 10.

South Bend, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Orlando, Florida, were new additions to the list this year, People reported.

Orkin determines its annual ranking of cites by the number of new rodent treatments performed during the year and includes both residential and commercial treatments.

“Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. “Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Infestation troubles can be prevented by taking following tips laid out by Orkin, including:

<strong>Store away food. </strong>"Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination."

<strong>Declutter.</strong> "Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests. Take advantage of your extra time at home to clean and organize crowded spaces around the house."

<strong>Maintain your landscaping.</strong> "Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic."

<strong>Inspect both inside and outside your home.</strong> "Keep an eye out for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The sooner rodents are detected, the better."

<strong>Look for possible entry points. </strong>"Seal any holes and cracks that are found around your home. Install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors, to help keep mice out of your home."

