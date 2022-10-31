The second-largest jackpot in Powerball history is in play and has reached a total of $1 billion for the Oct. 31 drawing.

If a lucky player wins this drawing they will be the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot since the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016, Powerball reported.

The jackpot increased after no ticket was found to match all numbers drawn in the Oct. 29 drawing.

The search for a lucky winner will continue in this next drawing, giving the lucky ticket holder the option of $1 billion over a period of 29 years or one payment of $497.3 million in cash.

Though there was no lucky jackpot winner, some players had a few numbers and scored “smaller” prizes.

Six ticket holders won $1 million for matching all five of the white balls drawn and one player in Florida matched all white balls and had the Power Play feature, winning them a total of $ 2 million.

In the drawing on Oct. 29, 80 tickets won the $50,000 prize, 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize, and overall 3.8 million tickets won prizes that totaled $38 million.

The drawing on Oct. 31 will be the 38th draw in this jackpot run since no grand prize winner has been awarded since the last jackpot on Aug. 3, winning $206.9 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 a play and the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million, so go grab a ticket if you think the odds are in your favor.

