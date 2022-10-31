Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion in Second Largest Amount in History, With No Winner Yet

News
Powerball logo
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PDT, October 31, 2022

The drawing on Oct. 31 will be the 38th draw in this jackpot.

The second-largest jackpot in Powerball history is in play and has reached a total of $1 billion for the Oct. 31 drawing.

If a lucky player wins this drawing they will be the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot since the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016, Powerball reported.

The jackpot increased after no ticket was found to match all numbers drawn in the Oct. 29 drawing.

The search for a lucky winner will continue in this next drawing, giving the lucky ticket holder the option of $1 billion over a period of 29 years or one payment of $497.3 million in cash.

Though there was no lucky jackpot winner, some players had a few numbers and scored “smaller” prizes.

Six ticket holders won $1 million for matching all five of the white balls drawn and one player in Florida matched all white balls and had the Power Play feature, winning them a total of $ 2 million. 

In the drawing on Oct. 29, 80 tickets won the $50,000 prize, 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize, and overall 3.8 million tickets won prizes that totaled $38 million.

The drawing on Oct. 31 will be the 38th draw in this jackpot run since no grand prize winner has been awarded since the last jackpot on Aug. 3, winning $206.9 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 a play and the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million, so go grab a ticket if you think the odds are in your favor. 

Related Stories

Who Anna May Wong Was And Why She Will Appear on US Quarters
Engineers Discover That Dead Spiders Are Great at Gripping Things
Tips From CareerBuilder on Landing the Perfect Seasonal Job
Inside Deals on Air Fryer, LED Lanterns, Wireless Chargers - Up to 71% off

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

2 Men to Receive $36 Million for Wrongful Conviction in Malcolm X Assassination: Reports
2 Men to Receive $36 Million for Wrongful Conviction in Malcolm X Assassination: Reports
1

2 Men to Receive $36 Million for Wrongful Conviction in Malcolm X Assassination: Reports

News
Woman Preparing for Dad's Funeral Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver Who Helped Her to Sidewalk Before Fleeing
Woman Preparing for Dad's Funeral Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver Who Helped Her to Sidewalk Before Fleeing
2

Woman Preparing for Dad's Funeral Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver Who Helped Her to Sidewalk Before Fleeing

Crime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Mother of Boy Whose Body Was Found in Suitcase Posted for Months About Believing Child Was Possessed:Cops
Mother of Boy Whose Body Was Found in Suitcase Posted for Months About Believing Child Was Possessed:Cops
4

Mother of Boy Whose Body Was Found in Suitcase Posted for Months About Believing Child Was Possessed:Cops

Crime
2 Americans Among At Least 150 Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Surge
2 Americans Among At Least 150 Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Surge
5

2 Americans Among At Least 150 Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Surge

News
6