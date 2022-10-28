Actor Valerie Bertinelli says she's "mortified" that “Friends” star Matthew Perry revealed they once made out while she was married.

“Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified?” Bertinelli wrote on TikTok.

In his new memoir, Perry writes that before he found fame on "Friends" in 1994, he and Bertinelli costarred in a long-forgotten sitcom called "Sydney." He says they fell "madly in love" and they had a "long, elaborate make-out session."

Bertinelli’s husband at the time, rocker Eddie Van Halen, was "passed out not 10 feet away" after supposedly drinking too much, Perry writes.

Moments after a photographer caught up to Bertinelli to ask about the claims, she took to social media.

“I just had a paparazzi, a single paparazzi, waiting outside my therapist's office for me to come out and ask me stupid questions,” Bertinelli said.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Matthew Perry revealed the depths of his battle with addiction. It was so bad, he says he would go to open houses in Los Angeles and steal pills from medicine cabinets.

Perry's book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" hits shelves next Tuesday.

