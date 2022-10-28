Valerie Bertinelli 'Mortified' After Matthew Perry Writes They Made Out While Costars in 1990 Sitcom

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:50 AM PDT, October 28, 2022

Matthew Perry's memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," hits shelves next Tuesday.

Actor Valerie Bertinelli says she's "mortified" that “Friends” star Matthew Perry revealed they once made out while she was married.

“Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified?” Bertinelli wrote on TikTok.

In his new memoir, Perry writes that before he found fame on "Friends" in 1994, he and Bertinelli costarred in a long-forgotten sitcom called "Sydney." He says they fell "madly in love" and they had a "long, elaborate make-out session."

Bertinelli’s husband at the time, rocker Eddie Van Halen, was "passed out not 10 feet away" after supposedly drinking too much, Perry writes.

Moments after a photographer caught up to Bertinelli to ask about the claims, she took to social media

“I just had a paparazzi, a single paparazzi, waiting outside my therapist's office for me to come out and ask me stupid questions,” Bertinelli said.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Matthew Perry revealed the depths of his battle with addiction. It was so bad, he says he would go to open houses in Los Angeles and steal pills from medicine cabinets.

Perry's book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" hits shelves next Tuesday.

Related Stories

Prince Harry's New Memoir Reportedly Delayed While World Mourns Queen
Hunter Biden's Upcoming Memoir 'Beautiful Things' Details Struggle With Addiction
No Longer 'Friends?' Jennifer Aniston Didn't Invite Co-Stars Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc to Her Wedding
Matthew Perry Discusses His Battle With Addiction in Diane Sawyer Interview

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Teen Charged in Mom's Murder 'Felt No Emotion,' Was Out on Bail in Unrelated Sexual Assault Case: Police
Texas Teen Charged in Mom's Murder 'Felt No Emotion,' Was Out on Bail in Unrelated Sexual Assault Case: Police
1

Texas Teen Charged in Mom's Murder 'Felt No Emotion,' Was Out on Bail in Unrelated Sexual Assault Case: Police

Crime
How Trailblazer Anna May Wong Carved Her Own Path as An Actress Amid Discrimination and Mistreatment in the US
How Trailblazer Anna May Wong Carved Her Own Path as An Actress Amid Discrimination and Mistreatment in the US
2

How Trailblazer Anna May Wong Carved Her Own Path as An Actress Amid Discrimination and Mistreatment in the US

Human Interest
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
These Parents of Frat Hazing Victims Are on a Mission to Prevent Deaths by Sharing Their Devastating Stories
These Parents of Frat Hazing Victims Are on a Mission to Prevent Deaths by Sharing Their Devastating Stories
4

These Parents of Frat Hazing Victims Are on a Mission to Prevent Deaths by Sharing Their Devastating Stories

Investigative
Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years 'Suffered in Agony' While He Was 'Robbed of Childhood'
Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years 'Suffered in Agony' While He Was 'Robbed of Childhood'
5

Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years 'Suffered in Agony' While He Was 'Robbed of Childhood'

Crime