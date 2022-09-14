Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir Reportedly Delayed Out of Respect for Queen's Passing

Royals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:41 PM PDT, September 14, 2022

The queen’s funeral next Monday is expected to become the world's most watched broadcast ever, with an estimated 4.1 billion viewers.

The publication of Prince Harry's upcoming book is apparently being delayed, out of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, according to reports.

Originally set for release in November, the memoir is "now likely to be published next year,” the Daily Telegraph reported. There is speculation that the book "will be used to settle scores” and target King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

Earlier this week, reports claimed the book was going full speed ahead. The publisher is U.S.-based Penguin Random House.

But now Harry has apparently had a change of heart.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's fears that her children Archie and Lilibet will not be granted royal titles appear to be well-founded.

On the official website showing the order of succession to the British throne, Archie, sixth in line, is referred to as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and sister Lilibet, seventh in line, as “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor."

