Over the weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take part in a walkabout to look at flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The appearance was reportedly carefully planned ahead of time, according to royal experts.

“My understanding about that reunion is that William felt very strongly that it wouldn’t be right for him to go out and see these floral tributes and see well wishers without his brother. And so he reached out to Harry and said, ‘I think we should do this together,’ and Harry agreed very quickly,” said Roya Nikkhah, royal editor at The Sunday Times.

After the text was sent, it reportedly took another 45 minutes of negotiation to work out the details. Others say Meghan Markle simply needed time to take care of her hair and makeup.

In terms of a permanent reconciliation between the brothers, Nikkah says, “there are still quite big differences between the brothers and things are not resolved.”

“I think it’s an important show of unity. I think it will help for the next few days, and the run up to the funeral. But I’m not sure there’s an enormous amount more resonance than that at the moment,” Nikkah said.

The reunion is touching many people across the United Kingdom, including the queen's former butler, Martin Higgins.

“I think that would be her final wish. Yeah, I think that would be wonderful,” said Higgins, getting emotional.

In a statement released Monday, Harry paid tribute to his "globally admired and respected granny." He also appeared to be making peace with his father, saying, "We now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

